Bulgaria names its 2021 Junior Eurovision song contest entry

Bulgaria’s duo Denislava Dimitrova and Martin Stoyanov will take the song Voice of Love to the Junior Eurovision contest in Paris in December, a news conference on November 8 was told.

The song will be officially presented on November 13 on public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television, on The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov, which is on air from 8am to 11am.

Voice of Love was written by an international team, with music by Vassil Garvanliev, Davor Yordanovski and Vesna Malinova and lyrics by Garvanliev, Yordanovski, Malinova (in English) and Stan Stefanov (in Bulgarian).

Denislava Dimitrova and Martin Stoyanov have been working together for four years at the Sarandev studio for pop-rock singers at the Youth Centre in Dobrich, and have won numerous awards at domestic and international competitions.

Nineteen countries are participating in the 19th Junior Eurovision song contest, which will be shown live on Bulgarian National Television on December 19 from 5pm to 7.30pm. Audience voting in the contest will be online, accessible throughout the world.

Bulgaria’s participation in the contest is a collaboration between Bulgarian National Television, Ligna Studios and Dobrich municipality.

Bulgaria has been absent from the Junior Eurovision song contest for five years. In 2014, the country took second place with Krisia’s song Planet of the Children, and in 2015, hosted the song contest in capital city Sofia, earning the country its record for its most-watched live television event.

