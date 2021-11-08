Twenty-five districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones

Share this: Facebook

Twenty-five out of Bulgaria’s 28 districts are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the November 8 update by the unified information portal.

Eight of those 25 districts have a morbidity rate exceeding the 1000-mark: Varna, Vidin, Vratsa, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Montana, Pernik and Sofia city.

The Covid-19 morbidity rate is highest in the district of Montana, 1319.03 per 100 000 population.

In the city of Sofia, the morbidity rate is 1286.98.

Three districts are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population: Kurdzhali, Smolyan and Turgovishte.

Turgovishte previously had been classified, as of November 4, as a dark red zone.

The unified information portal said that Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate as of November 8 was 915.47 per 100 000 population, down from 917.12 on November 7 and 924.75 on November 6.

