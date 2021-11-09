Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 334 deaths, 5286 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 334 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, the highest death toll recorded in a single day in the country since the pandemic began.

According to the unified information portal report for November 9, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 25 408.

The previous highest death toll registered in a day was 310 on November 2 2021, and before that, 243 on October 26.

Of 48 136 tests done in the past day, 5286 – about 10.98 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 638 048 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 114 301 are active. The number of active cases is 1456 higher than the figure in the November 8 report.

The report said that in the past day, 3496 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 498 339.

There are 8516 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria. The report said that 1411 were newly-admitted. There are 723 patients in intensive care, nine fewer than the figure in the November 8 report.

Sixty-eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 16 360.

The report said that in the past day, 13 290 doses of vaccines were administered in Bulgaria, bringing the total to date to 2 978 843.

So far, 1 571 841 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 6601 in the past day.

A total of 28 767 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1973 in the past day, according to the report.

