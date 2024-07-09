Archaeologists investigate graves found at Plovdiv’s Concrete Bridge reconstruction site

An archaeological investigation has begun after what local media have described as three ancient graves were found after the demolition of the Concrete Bridge in Plovdiv.

The bridge is to be reconstructed as part of the improvement of railway infrastructure in Plovdiv, financed with funds from the Connecting Europe Facility.

The graves were found on July 4 after the demolition of the decades-old bridge.

According to Bulgarian National Radio, preliminary data indicate that the graves were part of a Roman-era walled tomb.

Archaeologist Petar Zidarov told Bulgarian National Radio three graves and parts of walls possibly were part of a necropolis in the suburban part of Philippopolis. Philippopolis was one of the names of Plovdiv in antiquity.

The necropolis served the city in the last quarter of the third century.

Reportedly, the work by the archaeologists will not interfere with the overall construction schedule of the new bridge facility.

However, the work may delay the main project, the renovation of the railway line.



(Photo: podtepeto.com)

