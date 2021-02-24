Bulgaria announces rules for re-opening of restaurants on March 1

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Restaurants in Bulgaria will be allowed to re-open on March 1, but may use no more than half of their seating capacity and must close no later than 11pm, Tourism Minister Mariana Nikolova said on February 24 after a meeting with Health Minister Kostadin Angelov.

A Tourism Ministry statement said that the meeting was attended by Chief State Health Inspector Angel Kunchev and representatives of the tourism industry.

Earlier on February 24, Prime Minister Boiko Borissov told a Cabinet meeting that restaurants and bars would be allowed to re-open on March 1, and nightclubs on April 1.

Nikolova said that the limit of 15 people for organised private events such as weddings and baptisms would remain in place.

She said that as of March 1, the ban on organised tourism trips within Bulgaria would be lifted.

Organised tourism trips abroad would be allowed as of April 1.

Noting that she had written to Angelov on January 21 asking for those working in the tourism sector to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as a matter of priority, she said that the request had been granted.

Representatives of the tourism sector will compile a list of those wanting to be vaccinated, to be given to the Ministry of Health.

Congress and event tourism will be allowed to resume from March 1, the ministry statement said.

Angelov is to issue an order allowing events and congresses with a limit of 30 per cent of capacity.

The statement quoted Nikolova as saying that according to the industry, a certain period of time will be needed for preparation, and in practice it is expected that events will take place after March 20.

(Photo: Lance Nelson of order.bg)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!