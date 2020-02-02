38 dead in road accidents in Bulgaria in first month of 2020

Share this: Facebook

A total of 38 people died in road accidents in Bulgaria in January 2020, three more than in January 2019, the Interior Ministry, citing provisional figures for the first month of this year.

In January 2020, there was a total of 406 accidents on Bulgaria’s roads. The figure reflects only those road accidents in which there were deaths or injuries.

Apart from the dead, a total of 309 people were injured.

The figures emerged as Bulgarian police were engaged in a week-long operation against speeding, one of the leading causes of road fatalities in Bulgaria.

Official European Union figures for recent years show Bulgaria as having the second-highest road fatality rate among EU countries.

