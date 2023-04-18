Close to 54% of households in Bulgaria have a car – statistics institute

A total of 53.8 per cent of Bulgarian households possess a car, and 5.1 per cent of households possess two or more cars, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 18, citing data for 2022.

The institute said that 7.2 per cent of households could not afford a car, and 38.8 per cent said that they did not need one.

The NSI said that among durable goods, most common were television sets, with 99.7 per cent of households owning a TV, and 32.1 per cent owning two or more.

Refrigerators and freezers take second place – 99.5 per cent of the households (99.6 per cent in urban areas and 99 per cent in rural areas) possess refrigerators and/or freezers.

The institute said that 96.7 per cent of Bulgarian households had a washing machine, while 1.5 per cent could not afford one.

A total of 86.4 per cent of households in Bulgaria had a mobile phone and no landline phone, with most households having two or more mobile phones. Just 2.1 per cent of households owned a landline and no mobile phone, while 10.4 per cent had landline and mobile phones.

In 2022, 92.5 per cent of Bulgarian households were living in their own dwellings.

The NSI said that 8.9 per cent of Bulgarian households also owned a second dwelling.

A total of 90.6 per cent of households were living in dwellings constructed prior to 1990 (72.4 per cent of dwellings were built within the 1961 – 1990 period).

The institute said that 18.2 per cent of the dwellings were constructed before 1961, and 9.3 per cent were constructed after 1990.

A total of 66 per cent of households were living in dwellings with two or three rooms (71.1 per cent in urban areas and 50.2 per cent in rural areas).

According to the NSI, 22.5 per cent of the dwellings in urban areas and 46.7 per cent in rural areas had four or more rooms.

(Photo: pexels.com)

