Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 11 deaths, 977 new cases

The deaths of 11 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 38 288, according to figures posted on April 17 on the unified information portal.

A total of 977 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 302 204.

In the past week, the number of active cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria increased by 57, from 2857 to 2914.

As of the April 17 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 29.01 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 28.15 a week ago.

There are 346 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 10 more than a week ago.

There are 41 in intensive care, three more than the figure in the April 10 report.

Fifteen medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 432.

A total of 4 611 374 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 298 in the past week.

The report said that 2 076 903 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 125 in the past week.

A total of 945 017 people in Bulgaria have received a booster dose of vaccine against Covid-19, including 142 in the past week.

The April 17 report said that 72 447 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 142 in the past week.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

