Discover the new rock stars at S’cool Rock Fest – Sofia on September 27 and 28
Close to 20 student bands will be performing at the S’cool Rock Fest in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia on September 27 and 28, offering the chance to discover the upcoming stars of rock.
The show will be outdoors – near the Central Railway Station and the Central Bus Station. The location may be found at this link.
Performances start on each day at 5pm, with the order in which bands will perform to be announced just before the start of the show, with the headliner acts at 9pm.
Admission is free.
The S’cool Rock Fest is organised by Rhythm 13/8 LLC and Drago Drums School, with the financial support of the National Fund Culture and Sofia municipality’s Serdika district.
The programme:
September 27
SWEET POISON – MONTANA
@MONOLOG – SLIVEN
MENTAL – VARNA
IGNITION – BURGAS
INSTINCT – SOFIA
EKSTAZ – SOFIA
REBELS – SOFIA
FREAKDALE – SOFIA
Princess VLAD– PLOVDIV
COVEN 5 (PLOVDIV) – HEADLINER BAND
September 28
KARAT – SVILENGRAD
B.D.S. – SOFIA
ECSTASY – SEVLIEVO
AGGRESSIVELY EVIL – STARA ZAGORA
ZADEK – SOFIA
BOUND TO BLEED – PLOVDIV
SHATTER GLASS – SOFIA
DEATH BY WISH – SOFIA
CVET(SOFIA) – HEADLINER BAND