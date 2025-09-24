Discover the new rock stars at S’cool Rock Fest – Sofia on September 27 and 28

Close to 20 student bands will be performing at the S’cool Rock Fest in Bulgaria’s capital Sofia on September 27 and 28, offering the chance to discover the upcoming stars of rock.

The show will be outdoors – near the Central Railway Station and the Central Bus Station. The location may be found at this link.

Performances start on each day at 5pm, with the order in which bands will perform to be announced just before the start of the show, with the headliner acts at 9pm.

Admission is free.

The S’cool Rock Fest is organised by Rhythm 13/8 LLC and Drago Drums School, with the financial support of the National Fund Culture and Sofia municipality’s Serdika district.

The programme:

September 27

SWEET POISON – MONTANA

@MONOLOG – SLIVEN

MENTAL – VARNA

IGNITION – BURGAS

INSTINCT – SOFIA

EKSTAZ – SOFIA

REBELS – SOFIA

FREAKDALE – SOFIA

Princess VLAD– PLOVDIV

COVEN 5 (PLOVDIV) – HEADLINER BAND

September 28

KARAT – SVILENGRAD

B.D.S. – SOFIA

ECSTASY – SEVLIEVO

AGGRESSIVELY EVIL – STARA ZAGORA

ZADEK – SOFIA

BOUND TO BLEED – PLOVDIV

SHATTER GLASS – SOFIA

DEATH BY WISH – SOFIA

CVET(SOFIA) – HEADLINER BAND