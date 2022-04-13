Bulgarian railways: Sofia – Istanbul train service to resume on April 25

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The international train service between Sofia and Istanbul will resume on April 25, Bulgarian state railways BDZ said.

The international train from Istanbul will depart at 10pm on April 25 and will arrive at Sofia Central Station at 09.35am.

The train will depart from Sofia at 6.30pm on April 26, to reach Istanbul at 7am.

The train will have sleeping carriages and ordinary carriages.

BDZ said that from June 3, a carriage for travel between Bucharest and Istanbul will be included.

Further information is available at BDZ railway offices and international ticket offices, or at the national information phone 02/931 11 11.

(Photo: BDZ)

For The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of Russia’s war on Ukraine, please click here.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!