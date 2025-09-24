French military to transit Bulgaria en route to Nato exercise in Romania

Personnel and military equipment from the French armed forces will transit through Bulgaria’s national roads from September 25 to October 2 en route to Romania for the Nato Dacian Fall 2025 exercise, Bulgaria’s Ministry of Defence said.

The route of the military convoys is planned to be from the Kapitan Petko Voyvoda border checkpoint to the Rousse border checkpoint, the Defence Ministry said.

They will be escorted by teams of the Military Police Service.

The Dacian Fall 2025 exercise will be held at military training grounds in Romania from October 20 to November 13.

More than 5000 military personnel from 10 allied countries will participate in it – Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Italy, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Spain.

It is planned by the Headquarters of the Multinational Division Southeast (HQ MND-SE), deployed in Romania.

The Nato Multinational Battle Group in Bulgaria, with a framework country Italy, will conduct related exercises at the Novo Selo training ground, integrated into the Dacian Fall 2025 exercise.

On the occasion of the rotation of the Italian contingent within the Nato Multinational Battle Group in Bulgaria today, September 24, military equipment and equipment will be transported from the Kapitan Petko Voivoda border checkpoint to the Novo Selo training ground. The convoys will be escorted by teams of the Military Police Service, the Defence Ministry said.