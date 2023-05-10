Alpha Research poll: 56% of Bulgarians want parties to back GERB-UDF effort to form government

More than half of Bulgarians believe that the parliamentary groups in the 49th National Assembly should support the efforts of Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF and its Prime Minister-designate Maria Gabriel to form a government, according to a poll by the Alpha Research agency commissioned by Bulgarian National Television.

Borissov announced on May 10 that European Commissioner Gabriel was his coalition’s nominee to be Prime Minister. GERB-UDF will on May 15 receive a mandate to seek to form a government, and in line with the constitution, will have up to seven days to propose a cabinet.

The poll, the results of which were released on May 10, found that asked “Do you think the parliamentary parties should support efforts to form a regular cabinet with Prime Minister Maria Gabriel?”, 56 per cent answered yes, 34 per cent no, and 10 per cent were undecided.

Among the parliamentary groups, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria and pro-Russian Vuzrazhdane oppose a government elected on the basis of mandate held by GERB-UDF, while the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, Bulgarian Socialist Party and ITN have yet to make their positions clear.

Gabriel, accompanied by members of GERB-UDF’s leadership, is to hold talks in Parliament on May 11 with WCC-DB, the MRF, the BSP and ITN.

The talks will focus on matters on the public agenda and the possibility of supporting a government to pull Bulgaria out of the political crisis, according to a media statement by GERB-UDF.

