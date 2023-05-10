The Sofia Globe

Alpha Research poll: 56% of Bulgarians want parties to back GERB-UDF effort to form government

The Sofia Globe staff

More than half of Bulgarians believe that the parliamentary groups in the 49th National Assembly should support the efforts of Boiko Borissov’s GERB-UDF and its Prime Minister-designate Maria Gabriel to form a government, according to a poll by the Alpha Research agency commissioned by Bulgarian National Television.

Borissov announced on May 10 that European Commissioner Gabriel was his coalition’s nominee to be Prime Minister. GERB-UDF will on May 15 receive a mandate to seek to form a government, and in line with the constitution, will have up to seven days to propose a cabinet.

The poll, the results of which were released on May 10, found that asked “Do you think the parliamentary parties should support efforts to form a regular cabinet with Prime Minister Maria Gabriel?”, 56 per cent answered yes, 34 per cent no, and 10 per cent were undecided.

Among the parliamentary groups, We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria and pro-Russian Vuzrazhdane oppose a government elected on the basis of mandate held by GERB-UDF, while the Movement for Rights and Freedoms, Bulgarian Socialist Party and ITN have yet to make their positions clear.

Gabriel, accompanied by members of GERB-UDF’s leadership, is to hold talks in Parliament on May 11 with WCC-DB, the MRF, the BSP and ITN.

The talks will focus on matters on the public agenda and the possibility of supporting a government to pull Bulgaria out of the political crisis, according to a media statement by GERB-UDF.

