Bulgaria’s January – February 2021 exports down 1.7% y/y

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



In the period January – February 2021, the total value of all the goods exported from Bulgaria amounted to 9.6 billion leva, about 1.7 per cent less than in January – February 2020, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on April 13, citing preliminary data.

In February 2021, the total exports of goods added up to 4.9 billion leva, an increase of 2.8 per cent compared with February 2020, the NSI said.

The total value of all the goods imported into Bulgaria in January – February 2021 was 10.3 billion leva (at cost, insurance and freight, CIF prices), two per cent less than in January – February 2020.

In February 2021, the total imports of goods increased by 2.6 per cent compared with February 2020, adding up to 5.4 billion leva.

The total foreign trade balance (exports Free on Board, FOB – import CIF) was negative in the period January – February 2021, amounting to 702.1 million leva.

In February 2021, Bulgaria’s total foreign trade balance (exports FOB – import CIF) was also negative and added up to 429.8 million leva, the NSI said.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!