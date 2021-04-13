For fourth week, every district in Bulgaria is a Covid-19 ‘red zone’

Share this: Facebook

For a fourth consecutive week, all of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 “red zones”, meaning a rate of infection of 120 or higher per 100 000 population.

The weekly report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases released on April 13, and covering data as of April 11, showed rates of infection generally declining compared with the two previous reports.

The city of Sofia again has the worst infection rate, 837 out of 100 000. Last Tuesday’s report showed the figure was 1002 and the week before that it was 1018.

While the April 6 report showed six districts above the 800-mark, the latest report shows two – the city of Sofia, and the district of Varna, at 816.

There are two districts above the 700-mark: Sofia district, 706 per 100 000 population, and Rousse, 756.

The slight downward trend in infection rates follows a heightening of anti-epidemic measures in March, which, however, began to be eased from the beginning of April, and which Health Minister Kostadin Angelov has said may be eased further.

