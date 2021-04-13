Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 201 deaths registered in past day

Share this: Facebook

A total of 201 deaths of people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 14 619, according to the April 13 report by the national information system.

Of 17 402 tests done in the past day, 3122 – about 17.9 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 375 115 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 71 140 active cases, a decrease of 177 compared with the figure in the April 12 report.

A total of 9970 patients are in hospital, 412 fewer than the previous day, with 776 in intensive care, a decrease of 21.

Fifty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 12 588.

The report said that 289 356 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus, including 3098 in the past 24 hours.

So far, 579 992 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, including 7330 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 114 644 people have received a second dose, including 1391 in the past day.

