Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 20 deaths, 1274 new cases

The deaths of 20 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 38 082, according to figures posted on December 19 on the unified information portal.

A total of 1274 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 290 186.

In the past week, the number of active cases decreased by 551, from 4510 to 3959

As of the December 19 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 36.45 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, up from 34.04 a week ago.

There are 384 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 19 more than a week ago.

There are 30 in intensive care, three fewer than the figure in the December 12 report.

A total of 20 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 270.

A total of 4 601 290 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1666 in the past week.

The report said that 2 074 608 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 147 in the past week.

A total of 937 787 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 1481 in the past week.

The December 19 report said that 65 218 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 1481 in the past week.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

