Poll: Bulgaria’s coalition government has 58.2% disapproval rating

Bulgaria’s four-party coalition government that took office in mid-December has a disapproval rating of close to 60 per cent, according to a poll done by Alpha Research for public broadcaster Bulgarian National Television’s weekly Referendum talk show.

The results of the poll, released on April 12, showed the government as having an approval rating of 34.8 per cent, while seven per cent had no opinion.

For 67 per cent of those polled, the tensions among the governing coalition partners were the result of unprincipled bargaining agreements.

Among the supporters of the four groups in the ruling majority, the highest approval rating for the government comes from Prime Minister Kiril Petkov’s and Finance Minister Assen Vassilev’s We Continue the Change (WCC) party, 88.5 per cent.

The poll showed that 10.5 per cent of those who had voted for WCC disapproved of the coalition government.

Among supporters of the Democratic Bulgaria coalition, the government had an approval rating of 73.4 per cent and a disapproval rating of 13.3 per cent.

Among supporters of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, there was an even split, an approval rating of 44 per cent and a disapproval rating of 44 per cent.

More than 58 per cent of the supporters of Slavi Trifonov’s ITN party expressed disapproval of the government, while the approval rating was 33.3 per cent.

Just more than 42 per cent of those polled believed that the ruling majority would agree on amendments to the Health Act regarding the Health Minister’s powers to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Only 20 per cent believed that the ruling majority would agree on the issue of providing military assistance to Ukraine, while just more than a quarter believed that the ruling coalition would agree to lift the veto on the start of North Macedonia’s negotiations to join the European Union.

At the same time, 32 per cent of those polled said that the four parties would not achieve unanimity on any of these issues.

The poll found that 49.5 per cent of Bulgarians held that the ruling coalition would not be able to resolve the disputes among its constituent parties and thus stave off a government crisis.

(Photo of Petkov: government.bg)

