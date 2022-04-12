Bulgaria scraps Digital Covid Certificate requirement for arrivals from 10 countries

Share this: Facebook

As of April 13, people arriving in Bulgaria from one of 10 countries listed in an order by Health Minister Assena Serbezova will no longer be required to show an EU Digital Covid Certificate or equivalent.

The 10 countries are North Macedonia, Turkey, Romania, Serbia, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Israel and Egypt.

Bulgaria’s Tourism Minister earlier publicly called for the exemption of countries seen as key sources of tourists and which – for instance, in the case of Romania – do not require people from Bulgaria to show “green certificates” to enter.

As of April 1 2022, Bulgaria abolished its former system of colour-coding foreign countries according to their Covid-19 situations.

From that date, arrivals from any foreign country are allowed, provided a digital certificate is shown, for having been vaccinated against Covid-19, having undergone the disease, or a negative test.

Those who do not have such a certificate may be admitted but are subject to 10-day quarantine, which may be lifted if the person has a negative test 72 hours after arrival.

Serbezova’s April 12 order also says that Nato military personnel participating in international exercises and multinational contingents and accompanying civilians are also not required to present an EU Digital Covid Certificate for vaccination, disease or testing, or similar documents containing the same data.

