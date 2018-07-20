Bulgarian Agriculture Minister: Outbreaks of ovine rinderpest in five settlements

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Agriculture Minister Roumen Porozhanov said on July 20 that there were outbreaks of ovine rinderpest in five settlements.

These were Voden, Kosti, Sharkovo, Strandzha and Krainovo, he said.

He said that on July 19, two animals had tested positive for the sickness at a farm in Bolyarovo. The farm, where there were more than 200 sheep, had been quarantined. Farmers had prevented veterinarians from taking a second sample.

Porozhanov said that payment of compensation had been made in Krainovo and Strandzha, and payouts would begin in Sharkovo on July 23.

He and Interior Minister Valentin Radev were due to face questions in the National Assembly on July 20 about the handling of the ovine rinderpest outbreaks.

There has been national controversy in Bulgaria about the killing of thousands of goats and sheep following the outbreaks. European Food and Health Commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis said on July 19 that Bulgaria had complied with European rules.

The government’s handling of the situation has been criticised by the opposition Bulgarian Socialist Party and President Roumen Radev.

(Photo: mattguddat/freeimages.com)

