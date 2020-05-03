Covid-19 in Bulgaria, May 3: Deaths rise to 73

Share this: Facebook

A 64-year-old man in Vidin who had cancer became on May 3 the 73rd patient in Bulgaria who had tested positive for coronavirus to die, according to a 5pm update by the national operational headquarters against Covid-19.

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 has increased by 24 in the past 24 hours to a total of 1618 to date, counting in those who have died and those who have recovered.

There are 316 people in hospital, five fewer than as at 5pm on May 2, while the number in intensive care has gone down by one to 39.

A total of 176 medical personnel have tested positive for Covid-19, an increase of two compared with the evening update on May 2.

The update came at the close of a weekend that saw the deaths of two doctors in Bulgaria who had tested positive for coronavirus.

The weekend also saw Health Minister Kiril Ananiev announcing new rules allowing the public to visit the outdoor gardens and terraces of restaurants, pubs and coffee shops, to visit public swimming pools, and permitting the resumption of driving schools.

