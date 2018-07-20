Israeli tourists visiting Bulgaria up by close to 32% – Tourism Minister

Share this: Facebook

The number of Israeli tourists who visited Bulgaria in January to May 2018 was 31.8 per cent higher than in the first five months of 2017, with total visits exceeding 73 000, Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said.

The number of Israeli tourists in Bulgaria increased hugely between 2008 and 2017, from 97 000 to more than 178 000, said Angelkova, who on July 19 held talks with the Ambassador of the State of Israel, Irit Lilian. They visited the ancient site of Pomorie.

Ambassador Lilian said that Bulgaria offered much more than sun, sea and entertainment, and thanked Angelkova for developing cultural tourism and making such landmarks more accessible to Israeli tourists and to all visitors to Bulgaria, the Tourism Ministry said in a statement.

(Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Tourism)

