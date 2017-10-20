European Jewish Congress applauds Bulgarian Government for officially adopting the working definition of Anti-Semitism

Share this: Facebook

The European Jewish Congress (EJC) welcomes the October 18 decision by the Bulgarian Government to adopt the Working Definition of Anti-Semitism, as agreed in 2016 at a conference of the Berlin-based International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA), the EJC said in a statement.

Bulgaria joins the UK, Germany, Austria and Romania in officially adopting this definition. In addition, Deputy Foreign Minister Georg Georgiev was appointed as National Coordinator on Combating Anti-Semitism.

“We are delighted that more and more European nations are adopting the official definition of antisemitism,” Dr. Moshe Kantor, president of the EJC, said. “It is vital that, especially as anti-Semitism is on the rise across the continent, that governments, judiciaries and law enforcement agencies have all the necessary tools to combat hatred of Jews and other minorities.”

“We hope that all European Union countries and others will eventually adopt the definition so there is a continental standard and anti-Semites will know which lines they dare not cross.”

“We also welcome the appointment of Deputy Foreign Minister Georgiev as National Coordinator on Combating Anti-Semitism, a long-time friend of the Jewish community, as a testament to the seriousness of the Bulgarian Government’s decision to fight antisemitism, ” Kantor said.

(Photo of Dr Moshe Kantor: World Jewish Congress)

