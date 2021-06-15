Covid-19: Bulgaria’s Health Ministry changes rules for mask-wearing in workplaces

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s caretaker Health Minister Stoicho Katsarov issued an order on June 15 amending the rules for mask-wearing in workplaces.

In “work teams” of up to seven people, an exception to the requirement to wear a protective mask may be allowed, the ministry said in a clumsily-worded statement.

This will be at the discretion of employers and others in charge, such as owners and managers of public facilities or commercial enterprises providing services to the public.

The exception may be allowed on condition that all individuals either have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or have undergone the illness.

According to the statement, “vaccinated against Covid-19” means that the person has completed a course of vaccinations against Covid-19, certified with an EU Digital Covid Certificate, when 14 days have elapsed since the final dose was administered.

The exception also applies when the person has had a laboratory-proven PCR or rapid antigen test showing them to have tested positive for Covid-19, and dates from the 15th to 180th from the date of the test which resulted in the person being in home or hospital isolation, certified by an order from the relevant regional health inspectorate, or an EU Digital Covid Certificate of having undergone Covid-19, the statement said.

This order takes effect from June 16, going by the Bulgarian Health Ministry’s statement.

