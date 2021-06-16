Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 17 deaths, 1.21% tests positive

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The deaths of 17 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 17 932, according to the June 16 report by the national information system.

Of 13 200 tests, 161 – about 1.21 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 420 654 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 11 751 active cases, a decrease of 439 in the past day.

The report said that 583 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 390 971.

There are 2097 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 142 in the past day, with 241 in intensive care, a decrease of one.

No medical personnel tested positive in the past day, leaving the total to date at 13 433, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

So far, 1 602 136 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 15 474 in the past day.

So far, 713 244 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose, or a jab from a single-dose vaccine. This includes 8835 people on June 15.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!