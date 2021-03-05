Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 268 544 vaccine doses given so far, 46 712 got second dose

Share this: Facebook

A total of 20 376 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, bringing the total since the vaccination drive began on December 27 to 268 544, according to the March 5 daily report by the national information system.

So far, 46 712 people in Bulgaria have received a second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, including 4839 in the past 24 hours.

Of the 12 167 tests done in the past day, 2198 – about 18 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 255 381 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 34 237 are active, an increase of 467 in the past 24 hours.

Ninety-three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 10 506.

There are 5307 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, an increase of 214 in the past day, with 440 in intensive care, an increase of 15.

Fifty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 10 365.

The national information system said that 1638 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 10 506.

