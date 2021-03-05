Covid-19: Pirogov hospital in Bulgaria’s capital suspends routine admissions and operations

Share this: Facebook

Pirogov emergency hospital in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is suspending planned operations and admissions as of March 8 as a step to prevent the spread of Covid-19, a statement on the national information website said.

Visits to the hospital, the largest emergency medical treatment centre in Bulgaria, are prohibited.

Hospital head Professor Assen Baltov has ordered control at the entrances to the hospital to be strengthened.

Only one companion of seriously ill patients will be allowed into the reception room.

The statement said that at the hospital, vaccination of priority groups against Covid-19 is continuing.

On March 5, members of the sectional election commission will receive a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at the hospital. Everyone who needs a second dose will also be vaccinated.

In Bulgaria’s Black Sea district of Bourgas, additional anti-epidemic measures have been introduced, according to a separate statement on the national information system website.

Planned admissions and operations in hospitals in the Bourgas district are suspended until March 19, with the exception of activities related to transplantation of organs, tissues and cells, diagnostics and treatment of patients with oncological and oncohematological diseases, assisted reproduction activities and births, regardless of the method of delivery, rehabilitation activities, long-term treatment and psychiatric care.

During the same period, visits to hospitals in the district of Bourgas are prohibited, with the exception of visits to patients in the terminal stage.

The prohibition does not apply to control bodies, the statement said.

