In Bulgaria’s capital, candles and prayers for the victims of Hamas’s terrorism

Candles were lit and prayers said on the evening of October 10 in the central part of Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia for the Israeli victims of the terrorist attack by Hamas that began three days earlier.

The event, titled “We support Israel: A candle in memory of the victims” was organised on Facebook and attended by leaders and members of the Bulgarian Jewish community and their supporters.

After the prayers, the sombre and emotional ceremony, held next to the monument that commemorates the 1943 prevention of the deportation of the Bulgarian Jews to the Nazi death camps of the Holocaust, closed with the singing of the Bulgarian and Israeli national anthems.

According to the BBC, the death toll in Israel since Hamas’s large-scale terrorist attack began has reached more than 1000, while as Israel struck back, more than 800 people have died in Gaza.

Bulgaria’s government has denounced the terrorist attack by Hamas, and has moved to evacuate Bulgarians and nationals of other countries from Israel.

(Photos: Clive Leviev-Sawyer)