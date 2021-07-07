Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 2 deaths, patients in hospital fall below 1000-mark

Share this: Facebook

Two people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 127, according to the July 7 daily report by the national information system.

Of 14 174 tests done in the past day, 87 – about 0.61 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 422 238 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 8196 active cases, a decrease of 221 in the past day.

The report said that 306 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 395 915.

For the first time in several months, the number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital has fallen below the 1000-mark, to 961, a decrease of 173 in the past day. There are 111 patients in intensive care, a decrease of 12 in the past day.

To date, 13 447 medical personnel have tested positive, including one in the past day.

A total of 1 810 576 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 11 712 in the past day.

To date, 830 261 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 5791 in the past day.

