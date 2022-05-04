Zelenskyy letter presents Ukraine’s requests to Bulgaria’s Parliament

Share this: Facebook

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sent to a letter to Bulgaria’s Parliament setting out his requests for Bulgaria’s assistance to Ukraine.

News of the Zelenskyy letter, delivered to the National Assembly by Ukraine’s ambassador in Sofia, Vitaly Moskalenko, emerged on May 4, ahead of the day’s special sitting of Parliament on proposals to provide military-technical assistance to Ukraine.

Participants in last week’s visit to Kyiv by a delegation headed by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov have said that during their visit, Zelenskyy did not ask Bulgaria to supply weaponry.

The letter sets out six requests.

These include asking Bulgaria to provide the opportunity for the export of Ukrainian grain via Bulgaria’s Black Sea port of Varna, and for Bulgaria to import Ukrainian electricity and natural gas.

As was announced during the Petkov delegation’s visit to Kyiv, Zelenskyy is asking for Ukrainian military equipment to be repaired in Bulgaria.

He also is asking for the continuation of assistance to Ukrainian citizens fleeing the war, assistance in integrating Ukraine into the EU, and the continuation of deliveries of humanitarian aid, in particular medicines, clothing and food.

In Parliament, three draft decisions have been tabled, by the Kiril Petkov-Assen Vassilev We Continue the Change (WCC) party, ruling coalition partner Democratic Bulgaria and opposition GERB-UDF.

Reportedly, the WCC proposal was being amended to mandate the government to provide military-technical assistance to Ukraine, bringing it closer in line to the other two proposals.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

