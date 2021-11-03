Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Kurdzhali becomes red zone

Share this: Facebook

The district of Kurdzhali has crossed the threshold to be classified as a Covid-19 red zone, meaning a morbidity rate of 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population, having been the country’s sole yellow zone for some weeks.

Twenty-five out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are dark red zones, meaning a morbidity of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to the November 3 update by the unified information portal.

Of the dark red zones, seven are above the 1000-mark: Varna, Vidin, Gabrovo, Kyustendil, Montana, Pernik and Sofia city.

The Covid-19 morbidity rate is highest in the district of Montana, 1380.44 out of 100 000 population. In Sofia city, the rate is 1362.49 per 100 000 population.

Apart from the seven districts above the 1000-mark, the other dark red zones are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Veliko Turnovo, Vratsa, Dobrich, Lovech, Pazardzhik, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Sofia district, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Shoumen and Yambol.

Apart from Kurdzhali, the other two red zones are Smolyan (486.81 per 100 000 population), which until recently was a dark red zone, and Turgovishte (491.7 per 100 000 population).

The update said that nationally, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate was 922.53, up from 909.43 on November 2.

(Illustration, showing the dark red zones coloured in brown: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

