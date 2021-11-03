Eurostat: Unemployment in Bulgaria in September 2021 was 5.5%

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria in September 2021 was 5.5 per cent, down from 5.6 per cent in August and up from 5.3 per cent in September 2020, according to seasonally-adjusted figures published on November 3 by European Union statistics agency Eurostat.

According to Eurostat, the September 2021 figure represented an estimated 178 000 unemployed people in Bulgaria, compared with 183 000 in August 2021 and 173 000 in September 2020.

Eurostat said that Bulgaria’s youth unemployment rate in September 2021 was 17.1 per cent, down from 17.2 per cent in August 2021 and up from 16.1 per cent in September 2020. In each case, these figures represented an estimated 21 000 unemployed under-25s, according to the statistics agency.

The EU unemployment rate was 6.7 per cent in September 2021, down from 6.9 per cent in August 2021 and from 7.7 per cent in September 2020, Eurostat said.

In September 2021, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.4 per cent, down from 7.5 per cent in August 2021 and from 8.6 per cent in September 2020.

In September 2021, the youth unemployment rate was 15.9 per cent in the EU and 16 per cent in the euro zone, down from 16.1 per cent and 16.3 per cent, respectively, in the previous month.

In September 2021, 2.815 million young people (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.307 million were in the euro zone, Eurostat said.

