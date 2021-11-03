Unicef names opera star Yoncheva new national ambassador in Bulgaria

Share this: Facebook

Talented Bulgarian opera singer Sonya Yoncheva is the new Unicef national ambassador in Bulgaria, Unicef said on November 3.

She will advocate for children’s rights, including the right to health, education, equality, protection, and encourage social change and children’s participation in drawing up their own dream future, the organisation said.

Yoncheva has been heralded as one of the most acclaimed and exciting opera performers of these times.

Born in Bulgaria, Yoncheva has become a much-praised singer on the most important stages around the globe, receiving tremendous accolades from critics and audiences alike. “Celebrated for her distinctly beautiful voice and exceptional dramatic presence, Sonya has been keen in supporting causes for the world’s children and families,” Unicef said.

She joined Unicef Bulgaria in raising awareness about the importance of education and in support of mental health of children and adolescents. Especially in the times of unprecedented crisis and a global pandemic, arts and music offer a refuge and a coping mechanism to face the “new normal”, the statement said.

“Supporting Unicef in Bulgaria is very important to me. Unicef is giving a voice to children and is creating a better world where children can thrive and fulfil their own potential. Being able to help and being part of this cause is just wonderful,” Yoncheva said.

“Growing up in Bulgaria striving to become an opera singer I feel a special personal commitment to children in my home country due to my background. I would like to show children that dreams can indeed come true if you believe in them and if you follow your path continuously.

“I feel so happy and honoured to be named Unicef national ambassador in Bulgaria and join a world-renowned organisation with proven experience in championing child rights and helping to envision a better future,” she said.

Christina de Bruin, Unicef Representative in Bulgaria, said: “With her strong commitment to children in need of better education, access to services, mental health support, protection from violence and reduction of poverty, Sonya is a powerful ally to amplify Unicef’s goals for creating a better world for every child and reaching the hearts and minds of people in Bulgaria, and beyond”.

Yoncheva joins the Unicef national ambassadors in Bulgaria – Elena Petrova and Vladimir “Grafa” Ampov.

(Photos: (c) Unicef/Lili Yotova)

