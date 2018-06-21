Bulgaria participates in international ‘Operation Thunderstorm’ against illegal trade in wildlife and timber

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria was a participant in international “Operation Thunderstorm”, which targeted people and networks behind the global wildlife illegal trade, European police agency Europol said on June 21.

Operation Thunderstorm targeted the people and networks behind global wildlife crime, and involved police, customs, border, environment, wildlife and forestry agencies from 92 countries.

In the EU, Bulgaria, Estonia, France, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Spain and the UK carried out individual operational activities during the month-long operation in May, Europol said.

The 1500 inspections which were carried out in the EU led to 367 seizures and 71 arrests. Among the seized objects/animals were 1000 tons of timber, as well as reptiles, mammals, birds, plants and ivory.

“On a global level Operation Thunderstorm has seen significant seizures, showing how coordinated global operations can maximise impact,” Europol said.

“By revealing how wildlife trafficking groups use the same routes as criminals involved in other crime, Operation Thunderstorm sends a clear message to wildlife criminals that the world’s law enforcement community is homing in on them.”

Operation Thunder was co-ordinated by Interpol and the World Customs Organization (WCO).

Europol supported Operation Thunderstorm and coordinated seizures and inspections in the EU.

At Europol, Analysis Project (AP) Environmental took part in Operation Thunderstorm. This AP covers the gamut of activities that breach environmental legislation and cause significant harm or risk to the environment, human health, or both.

These offences can include, but are not limited to, the improper collection, transport, recovery or disposal of waste; illegal operation of a plant in which a dangerous activity is carried out or in which dangerous substances or preparations are stored; killing, destruction, possession or trade of protected wild animal or plant species; and production, importation, exportation, marketing or use of ozone-depleting substances.

“Environmental crime is highly lucrative – it can be as profitable as illegal drug trafficking – but the sanctions are much lower, and it is harder to detect. These factors make it highly attractive for organised crime groups,” Europol said.

