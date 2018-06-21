Bulgaria legislates handing of air passenger and crew data to security agency

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Parliament approved on June 21 the second reading of amendments to the State Agency for National Security Act, obliging air carriers to transmit the data of passengers and crew to the agency.

The amendments are geared to preventing acts of terrorism, according to the explanatory memorandum on the legislation.

Data on passengers on regular flights must arrive at the State Agency for National Security 48 hours before a regular flight and 24 hours before a non-scheduled flight. Data on the crew must be handed over immediately before the flight.

The agency will have the right to request the handover of data immediately if they suspect a crime, according to the amendments.

(Photo: Griszka Niewiadomski/sxc.hu)

