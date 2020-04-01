Bulgaria reports ninth death of patient who had tested positive for Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

A 57-year-old man who had tested positive for Covid-19 died at the intensive care unit of a hospital in the Bulgarian town of Kyustendil on the morning of April 1, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on its website.

This brings to nine the number of fatalities of patients in Bulgaria who had Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health said that according to the hospital, the man and his wife recently had returned from Germany. He had mild hypertension and at the hospital, had been diagnosed with double pneumonia.

His wife also had tested positive. She is in hospital in stable condition, the ministry said.

The announcement in the afternoon followed a briefing at 8am on April 1 by the national operational headquarters at which it was announced that the total number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria, including those who had died and 20 who had recovered, was 412.

