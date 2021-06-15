Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 15 deaths, 41 fewer active cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The deaths of 15 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the virus to 17 915, according to the June 15 report by the national information system.

Of 17 862 tests for Covid-19 done in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, 157 – about 0.87 per cent – proved positive.

The past day also marked the surpassing of the three-million mark in tests for Covid-19 done in Bulgaria. According to the national information system, to date 3 000 226 tests have been done in the country.

To date, there have been 420 493 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 12 190 active cases, 41 fewer than as of the June 14 report.

The report said that in the past 24 hours, a total of 893 people in Bulgaria had recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 389 495.

There are 2239 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 45 in the past day, with 242 in intensive care, a decrease of five.

In the past day, the number of medical personnel in Bulgaria who have tested positive for Covid-19 rose by one, to 13 433, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

According to the national information system, a total of 9675 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria on Monday, bringing the total to date to 1 586 678.

So far, 704 409 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose, or a jab from a single-dose vaccine. This includes 14 675 people on Monday.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!