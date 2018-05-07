Bulgarian and Greek PMs: Sofia May 2018 summit ‘will provide energy for development of region’

Share this: Facebook

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has confirmed his participation in the summit to be held in Bulgarian capital city Sofia on May 17, the Bulgarian government information service said after Tsipras and his counterpart Boyko Borissov spoke on May 6.

Borissov, who on May 6 – St George’s Day, in the Bulgarian Orthodox Christian calendar – earlier visited Mount Athos, expressed good wishes to Tsipras on the day, the statement said.

In their telephone conversation, Borissov and Tsipras discussed the planned EU-Western Balkans summit to be held in Sofia on May 17 2018.

Tsipras emphasised that for both the Bulgarian and Greek governments, stability, peace and development in the Balkans are a top priority.

