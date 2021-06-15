Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 22 yellow zones, 6 green zones

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Of the 28 districts in Bulgaria, 22 are yellow zones regarding the rate of Covid-19 infection and six are green zones, according to the report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) for the 14-day period ending June 13.

Yellow zones are those where the rate of infection is 20 to 59.9 per 100 000 population, while green zones are those where the infection rate is below 20.

The green zones are the districts of Bourgas, Vratsa, Kurdzhali, Pleven, Razgrad and Silistra.

According to the NCIPD report, the district with the highest rate of infection was Smolyan, at 42 per 100 000 population.

The districts with the lowest rate were Bourgas and Pleven, both 15 per 100 000 population.

In the city of Sofia, the rate was 33 per 100 000, in the district of Plovdiv 31, in the Varna district 33 and the Rousse district 38 per 100 000.

The situation shown by the NCIPD report is in contrast to a week earlier, when all 28 districts were yellow zones. The week before that, half of the districts were shown to be “yellow zones” and half “orange zones”, the latter meaning an infection rate of 60 to 119.9 per 100 000 population.

It also is in contrast to the seven consecutive weeks, ending at the beginning of May 2021, when every district in Bulgaria was a Covid-19 “red zone” – meaning an infection rate of 120 or higher out of 100 000 population.

(Illustration: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!