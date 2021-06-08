Covid-19 in Bulgaria: All 28 districts are ‘yellow zones’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



All of Bulgaria’s 28 districts are Covid-19 “yellow zones”, meaning an infection rate of 20 to 59.9 per 100 000 population, according to the report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) for the 14-day period ending June 6.

This is in contrast to the centre’s report a week earlier, which showed half of the districts as “yellow zones” and half as “orange zones”, the latter meaning an infection rate of 60 to 119.9 per 100 000 population.

It also is in contrast to the seven consecutive weeks, ending at the beginning of the May 2021, when every district in Bulgaria was a Covid-19 “red zone” – meaning an infection rate of 120 or higher out of 100 000 population.

According to the NCIPD, in the 14-day period ending June 6, the infection rate was highest in the district of Montana, at 59 per 100 000 population, and lowest in the district of Pleven, at 20.

In the city of Sofia, the infection rate was 42 per 100 000 population.

In the district of Plovdiv, it was 44 per 100 000, in the Varna district 50, in the Bourgas district 28 and in the Rousse district, 52 per 100 000 population, according to the NCIPD report.

(Illustration: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!