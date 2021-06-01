Covid-19 in Bulgaria: Half of districts are ‘orange zones’, half ‘yellow zones’

Share this: Facebook

Of Bulgaria’s 28 districts, half are Covid-19 “orange zones” and half are “yellow zones”, according to the report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases for the 14-day period ending May 30.

An “orange zone” means an infection rate of 60 to 119.9 per 100 000 population and a “yellow zone” means a rate of 20 to 59.9 per 100 000 population.

The situation shown by the report is in contrast to the seven consecutive weeks, ending at the beginning of the May 2021, when every district in Bulgaria was a Covid-19 “red zone” – meaning an infection rate of 120 or higher out of 100 000 population.

The current “orange zones” are Blagoevgrad, Varna, Vidin, Gabrovo, Kurdzhali, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Rousse, Smolyan, Sofia district, Stara Zagora, Turgovishte and Yambol.

The “yellow zones” are Bourgas, Veliko Turnovo, Vratsa, Dobrich, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Pleven, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Silistra, Sliven, Sofia city, Haskovo and Shoumen, according to the centre’s report.

(Illustration: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

