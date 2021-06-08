Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll is 17 854

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s death toll linked to Covid-19 is 17 854, after the deaths of 34 people who had tested positive for the virus were registered in the past day, according to the June 8 report by the national information system.

Of 13 358 tests done in the past day, 208 – about 1.55 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 419 681 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria, a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 15 134 active cases, a decrease of 410 in the past day.

The report said that 594 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 386 693.

There are 2521 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 92 in the past day, with 277 in intensive care, a decrease of 10.

For the second consecutive day, there were no new cases of medical personnel testing positive, leaving the total to date at 13 425, again a figure that includes those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

To date, 1 478 774 vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 14 532 in the past day.

So far, 634 291 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This includes 10 151 who completed the vaccination cycle on June 7.

