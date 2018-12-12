Bulgarian government nominates new Interior Ministry chief

Share this: Facebook

Bulgarian Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s coalition government nominated Senior Commissioner Ivailo Ivanov, head of the Sofia directorate of the Interior Ministry, to be the ministry’s new chief secretary.

The December 12 nomination, which requires approval through a decree by head of state President Roumen Radev, comes after the post has been vacant since September 19.

The previous chief secretary, Mladen Marinov, became Interior Minister on September 20. He was among changes to the Borissov Cabinet following resignations over the August 25 Svoge bus crash.

Mladenov told journalists that Ivanov was nominated because of his long experience at the Interior Ministry and his qualities and preparation for the post.

Mladenov said that all the requirements for the procedure had been met, including co-ordination with the President.

Born in 1977, Ivanov joined the Interior Ministry in 1999. He was appointed head of the Sofia directorate of the Interior Ministry on May 11 2017 by the then-Interior Minister, Valentin Radev.

