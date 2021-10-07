NCIPD: 5 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of districts in Bulgaria that are Covid-19 dark red zones, meaning a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population, has risen to five, according to the October 7 update by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD).

The five districts are Vidin, Montana, Sliven, Gabrovo and Pernik (coloured in brown on the NCIPD map).

Gabrovo became a Covid-19 dark red zone on September 29 and Pernik on October 5.

Of the remaining 23 districts in Bulgaria, 20 are Covid-19 red zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 250 to 499.9 per 100 000 population, and three are yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate from 100 to 249.9 per 100 000 population.

The NCIPD update showed Bulgaria’s national Covid-10 morbidity rate as 384.87 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis ending October 7, up from 360.41 on October 6.

(Illustration: NCIPD)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!