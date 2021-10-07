Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 91 deaths, 2542 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Ninety-one people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 21 411, according to the October 7 report by the Health Ministry.

Of 18 376 tests done in the past day, 2542 – about 13.83 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 514 208 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 48 716 are active. The number of active cases rose by 858 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 1593 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 444 081.

There are 5312 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 89 compared with the figure in the October 6 report, with 455 in intensive care, a decrease of five.

Thirty-one medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 14 674.

So far, 2 570 248 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 7193 in the past day.

A total of 1 350 132 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 4530 in the past day.

To date, 3259 people have received a booster dose, according to the report.

