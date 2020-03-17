Coronavirus: Bulgaria’s Health Ministry opens account for donations to support hospitals

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Ministry of Health announced on March 17 that it had opened an account to raise funds to support the operation of hospitals in the context of the Covid-19 emergency.

Donations will be used to provide complete safety kits for working medical staff, supplies and equipment, including respirators, the ministry said.



The account details are:

IBAN BG91BNBG96613300129302

BIC BNBGBGSD

In support of the Ministry of Health, the Bulgarian Red Cross has arranged to receive and store donations – personal protective equipment, supplies, equipment, among other essential items.

Donations are accepted at the central warehouse of the Bulgarian Red Cross at 29 Polovrag Street in the village of Lozen, 17.5km south-east of Sofia.

This was among developments in the coronavirus situation in Bulgaria in the first half of March 17. A morning briefing by the crisis staff was told that the number of confirmed cases in Bulgaria is now 67.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Policy is recommending suspending planned inspections by social services and the Labour Inspectorate. Child protection measures will continue in the event of a proven risk to life and health, the ministry said on its website.



The ski zone on Vitosha mountain in Sofia has been closed, following announcements of similar closures of the ski zones in Bansko, Borovets and Pamporovo.

Interior Minister Mladen Marinov dismissed as baseless speculation rumours that pharmacies are to be closed.

The Republic of North Macedonia has closed its borders, Bulgaria’s Foreign Ministry said. No foreigners are being admitted to the neighbouring country, including through Skopje Airport. A statement on the North Macedonian’s government website on March 17 said that there were 23 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country.

A group of 200 people, including doctors, experts and public figures have sent an open letter to Bulgaria’s President, Prime Minister, Speaker of the National Assembly and other officials demanding that churches of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church be ordered closed.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

(Photo: Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

