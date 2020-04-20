Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria rise by 31 in 24 hours to 915

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Bulgaria has increased by 31 in the past 24 hours to a total of 915, the national operational headquarters said on April 20.

This total includes 43 deaths, and 167 patients who have been discharged from hospital after recovering from the illness.

The largest number of cases has been in Sofia, 534.

A total of 259 patients are in hospital, 36 of them in intensive care.

The latest death was on Sunday, a 66-year-old man from Satovcha who died at the Military Medical Academy in Sofia. Two months ago, he had undergone cancer surgery.

To date, 76 medical personnel have tested positive for new coronavirus.

Chief State Health Inspector Associate Professor Angel Kunchev said that regional health inspectorate teams had continued working throughout the four-day public holiday, collecting samples for tests.

Please support The Sofia Globe through our Patreon page

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Comments

comments