Bulgaria offers rent support to Ukrainians who get jobs

As of June 6, Bulgaria’s Employment Agency will provide 356 leva (about 182 euro) for three months to help cover rents and overheads of Ukrainians who have temporary protection and have got jobs, Bulgarian National Radio said.

The state will provide employers with a minimum wage and insurance for three months when hiring Ukrainian citizens displaced after February 24, the start of Russia’s current invasion of Ukraine, the report said.



The program for labour integration of Ukrainian citizens will be implemented using European funds and will be handled by the Employment Agency.

A sum of 46 560 000 leva has been allocated for rents, overheads and salaries for three months.



Psychological support, vocational guidance and motivation to start work will also be provided.



The subsidised three-month employment can be part-time or full-time, and a mentor from the employer will be provided at the workplace.



To benefit from the support, Ukrainians must be registered with labour offices and apply for integration assistance.



Employers who want to join the Solidarity project and hire people from the target group will be able to apply for inclusion through an electronic platform available through the website of the Employment Agency, where all the necessary documents are published, the report said.

As of June 6, the Bulgarian government’s dedicated portal on Ukrainian refugees in Bulgaria said that 78 458 Ukrainians remained in the country. A total of 113 030 had been granted temporary protection, while 22 137 were accommodated, the portal said.

(Photo: Gabrielle Henderson/unsplash)

