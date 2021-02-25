Bulgaria’s Covid-19 death toll passes 10 000-mark

Share this: Facebook

The death toll among people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 has passed the 10 000-mark, with 48 more deaths in the past 24 hours, according to figures posted on February 25 by the national information system.

Bulgaria’s death toll linked to the disease is now 10 026.

Of the 12 066 tests done in the past 24 hours, 1733 – about 14.3 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 242 124 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 30 093 active cases, an increase of 1180 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 4202 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, an increase of 165 in the past day, with 369 in intensive care, an increase of 20.

Forty-six medical personnel tested positive in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to date to 10 100, again counting in those who have died, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

The national information system said that among Bulgaria’s population, 202 005 people had recovered from the virus, an increase of 505 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 20 236 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours, the highest number in a single day since the vaccination campaign began on December 27.

To date, 168 462 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Bulgaria.

A total of 32 008 people have received a second dose, an increase of 2331 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

