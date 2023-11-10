Bulgaria issues weather warnings over forecast strong winds

Bulgaria’s weather bureau has issued the Code Orange warning of dangerous weather for several districts for November 11 over forecast strong winds.

The districts subject to the Code Orange warning are Sofia city, Sofia district, Kyustendil, Pernik, Dobrich, Silistra, Razgrad and Varna.

The lesser Code Yellow warning of potentially dangerous weather, also because of strong winds, has been issued for Saturday for the districts of Vidin, Montana, Vratsa, Blagoevgrad, Pleven, Veliko Turnovo, Yambol, Sliven, Kurdzhali, Stara Zagora, Gabrovo and Plovdiv.