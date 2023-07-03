Bulgarian PM: In recent years, Bulgaria has sent mixed signals to EU and Nato

In recent years, Bulgaria has sent mixed signals to its partners in the EU and Nato, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov told foreign military attachés on July 3, according to a statement by the government information service

“This sows tension and even division in society, which is a national security concern,” Denkov said.

“It for this reason that we still do not take full advantage, both as a military and as a political capacity, of the opportunities that participation in these two powerful unions gives us,” he said.

Denkov said that peace is achieved when every aggressor knows that if he attacks, he will be punished.

“In order for our country to feel calm, we must develop our military capacity, because the risks have not disappeared,” he said.

He said that increasing military capacity will be one of the government’s tasks.

This should not happen in piecemeal fashion, Denkov said.

Both the modernization of the army and the development of personnel must go hand in hand.

They must be considered not only in the context of Bulgarian capacity, but also in relation to Bulgaria’s relations with its partners in the EU and Nato.

At the same time, the development of applied scientific activity in the military field should be strengthened, Denkov said.

He said at least for several years now, the delay in the development of military capacity was not due to economic difficulties, because despite the various crises, Bulgaria was developing relatively well.

The problem was the political uncertainty regarding how Bulgaria wanted to develop within the framework of the EU and Nato, Denkov said.

(Photo: government.bg)

